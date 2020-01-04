LISTEN: Maxine Waters urges ‘Greta Thunberg’ prankster to turn over tape of Trump threatening teen during UN visit (VIDEO)

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters is so blinded by her hatred of President Donald Trump that Russian pranksters managed to dupe the career politician not once, but twice, since 2017.

YouTubers Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, known as Vovan and Lexus, are best known for tricking House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff into soliciting naked pictures of President Trump from Ukraine in 2018.

On Thursday, the duo released a video of their purported conversation with Waters and her staffers in December, when they posed as teen climate alarmist Greta Thunberg and her father. Vovan and Lexus convinced Waters the climate change activist recorded a call with President Trump in which he admitted to pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, and Waters couldn’t wait to get her hands on the evidence.

The two convinced Waters that “Greta” hosted a climate strike for the imaginary island of “Chunga Changa,” where “thousands of people came to meet me.” – READ MORE