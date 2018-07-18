Lisa Page Tosses FBI Sweetheart Peter Strzok Under Bus – Tells Congress Their Text Messages “Mean Exactly What They Say” (VIDEO)

Rep. John Ratcliffe reveals Lisa Page admitted her text messages with Peter Strzok “mean exactly what they say,” contrary to Strzok’s testimony pic.twitter.com/Ne21aWa8HJ — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 17, 2018

On Monday former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who was having an extramarital affair with fellow FBI Agent Peter Strzok during the 2016 presidential campaign, testified before Congress behind closed doors.

This follows Strzok’s horrendous testimony before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Thursday.- READ MORE

GOP lawmakers were pleased with former FBI attorney Lisa Page’s Friday closed-door interview with select House committee members – in sharp contrast to her former FBI co-worker and lover Peter Strzok’s Thursday testimony which was mostly a ten-hour train wreck.

After just five hours, a “cooperative” and “credible” Page answered many questions Strzok didn’t, according to Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) as reported by Politico‘s Kyle Cheney, in large part because FBI attorneys present at the session backed off and let her answer more questions.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) – one of Page’s harshest critics leading up to her appearance, said that her cooperation “speaks well of her” according to The Hill.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said that Page’s testimony heightened his concern over whether the FBI was driving towards a “desired outcome” in its Russ’a probe.

Rep. Gaetz says the questions Lisa Page answered — but Strzok would not — heighten his concern about whether the FBI was driving toward a “desired outcome” in its Russia probe. He said FBI counsel was still there and at times intervened to prevent her from answering. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 13, 2018

Gaetz also questioned the presence of FBI attorneys during the private testimony. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1