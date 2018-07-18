True Pundit

Politics TV

Lisa Page Tosses FBI Sweetheart Peter Strzok Under Bus – Tells Congress Their Text Messages “Mean Exactly What They Say” (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

On Monday former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who was having an extramarital affair with fellow FBI Agent Peter Strzok during the 2016 presidential campaign, testified before Congress behind closed doors.

This follows Strzok’s horrendous testimony before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Thursday.- READ MORE

GOP lawmakers were pleased with former FBI attorney Lisa Page’s Friday closed-door interview with select House committee members – in sharp contrast to her former FBI co-worker and lover Peter Strzok’s Thursday testimony which was mostly a ten-hour train wreck.

After just five hours, a “cooperative” and “credible” Page answered many questions Strzok didn’t, according to Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) as reported by Politico‘s Kyle Cheneyin large part because FBI attorneys present at the session backed off and let her answer more questions.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) – one of Page’s harshest critics leading up to her appearance, said that her cooperation “speaks well of her” according to The Hill.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said that Page’s testimony heightened his concern over whether the FBI was driving towards a “desired outcome” in its Russ’a probe.

Gaetz also questioned the presence of FBI attorneys during the private testimony.  – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Lisa Page Tosses FBI Sweetheart Peter Strzok Under Bus - Tells Congress Their Text Messages "Mean Exactly What They Say" (VIDEO)
Lisa Page Tosses FBI Sweetheart Peter Strzok Under Bus - Tells Congress Their Text Messages "Mean Exactly What They Say" (VIDEO)

On Monday former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who was having an extramarital affair with fellow FBI Agent Peter Strzok during the 2016 presidential campaign, testified before Congress behind closed doors. This follows Strzok’s horrendous testimony before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees on Thursday. According to at least one GOP lawmaker Lisa Page tossed her…

The Gateway Pundit The Gateway Pundit
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: