Lisa Page Speaks Out: DOJ Has ‘Abandoned … Truth and Independence’

Lisa Page, the former FBI lawyer who opposed Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy while the agency conducted critical investigations surrounding the 2016 campaign, has spoken out for the first time in a Daily Beast interview.

Page had an extramarital affair with FBI agent Peter Strzok, both of whom were involved in the investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s hidden emails, and of the Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia.

The text messages between the two lovers included much anti-Trump commiserating, which led to Strzok being reassigned from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Their discussion of an “insurance” policy has fueled suspicion among Trump supporters that the agency intended to remove Trump from office if he won.

(…)

Page recalls that when she first found out that she was being investigated for her text messages, she did not remember sending political messages, but feared that her affair would be exposed. (Jong-Fast notes: “She doesn’t think for a minute that her texts with Peter Strzok are too political.”)

She says that the Department of Justice has “abandoned its principles of truth and independence,” though neither she nor Jong-Fast explains what she means.

Jong-Fast concludes: “It’s not just that Lisa Page may never be safe as long as Trump is President. It’s that we won’t be safe, either.” – READ MORE