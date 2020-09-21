Lisa Murkowski says she won’t vote on a justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election: ‘Fair is fair’

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death was barely announced before speculation began to run rampant on the internet about whether Republicans will attempt to confirm a nominee to replace her prior to the 2020 election.

One Republican senator, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, has already indicated that she will not support such a vote.

Murkowski’s remark that “fair is fair” is presumably a reference to the fact that Republican senators did not allow a hearing for former President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland in 2016 during an election year.

Murkowski’s position does not come as a surprise. Murkowski was asked about the possibility in August, back when it was merely a hypothetical, and she said then that she would not support such an attempt. – READ MORE

