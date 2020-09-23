Lisa Murkowski Reverses Position on Filling SCOTUS Vacancy, Won’t Rule Out Vote to Confirm

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) made a stunning reversal of her position on filling the vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg. According to a report from Alaska Public Media, Murkowski now won’t rule out voting to confirm a nominee before the election.

“I know everybody wants to ask the question, ‘will you confirm the nominee?’” she said. “We don’t have a nominee yet. You and I don’t know who that is. And so I can’t confirm whether or not I can confirm a nominee when I don’t know who the nominee is.”

Murkowski was the second Republican to come out in opposition to filling the seat. “For weeks, I have stated that I would not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to the election. Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed,” she said in a statement on Sunday. “I did not support taking up a nomination eight months before the 2016 election to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Justice Scalia.” – READ MORE

