Lisa Murkowski Gets Bad News As Poll Shows She’s Losing To GOP’s Kelly Tshibaka By Double Digits

Last week, we reported that the Republican Alaskan Kelly Tshibaka had announced that she will be challenging Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) for her Senate seat after the politician was censured by the state’s Republican Party for voting in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump.

Now, things have gotten even worse for Murkowski, as a poll has showed that she is losing to Tshibaka by double digits.

A poll conducted by Cygnal found that Tshibaka has a 15 point lead on Murkowski, with 33.6 points compared to the senator’s 18.8 percent. Democrat Al Gross polls at 17.6 percent, and Alaska Independence Party John Howe polls at 5.7 percent, and an additional 21.1 percent of voters are undecided at this time.

Murkowski’s popularity has plummeted since she voted to impeach Trump, according to the poll, with only 33 percent of all voters having a favorable view of her, and 63 percent saying that they have an unfavorable view of her. Just ten percent of Republicans have a favorable view of Murkowski, while 87 percent said that they had an unfavorable view of her. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --