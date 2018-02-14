Lions catch and kill suspected poacher in wildlife area

Managers of a wildlife area in South Africa say a pride of lions killed a suspected poacher.

The Umbabat Private Nature Reserve says the man was killed last week and that two sets of human tracks were found nearby, suggesting the alleged poacher had companions who escaped.

It says the tracks indicated that the companions were “fleeing the scene at a very rapid pace.”

Reserve managers said Tuesday that a heavy calibre firearm and ammunition were recovered after the killing on Friday.

