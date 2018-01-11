LINE IN THE SAND: James Woods Issues Stern Warning To Trump

Conservative Hollywood actor James Woods fired a shot at President Donald Trump and the Republican Party on Tuesday, warning the president that all bets are off if he gives in on immigration.

“That’s it. If Trump rolls over on DACA, he loses my vote. That is a promise.”

If you fold on immigration, you are a one term president. @POTUS https://t.co/uXHIR4wxwl — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 10, 2018

That’s it. If #Trump rolls over on #DACA, he loses my vote. That is a promise. https://t.co/jQj6SxMmwe — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 10, 2018

End #DACA completely, build the wall, defund sanctuary cities, end chain migration, enforce voter ID, and deport all lawbreakers. Democrats never listened to us when they were in control. Wake up, Republicans. You have the power. Use it, for God’s sake! https://t.co/ANz3rIJUrw — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 9, 2018

Democrats have no platform, no integrity, they are only interested in a self-perpetuating paradigm of existence. They would let America be overrun by hordes of freeloaders just for the votes necessary for survival as a political party. https://t.co/YCJc4ggMp3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 10, 2018

