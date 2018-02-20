Lindsey Vonn Ripped Online After Failing to Medal in Super-G, ‘Karma’ for Past Anti-Trump Comments

Lindsey Vonn made headlines months ago, when she said that she would not travel to the White House to celebrate her victories after the Winter Olympics. Now that Vonn has suffered a major setback by failing to medal in the Super-G, the internet is not letting the skier forget her past statements.

“I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president. I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony.

However, after failing to medal in the Super-G event on Saturday, Vonn faced a wave of social media criticism from those who felt it was “karma,” that she had lost. The Daily Mail compiled a list of comments directed at Vonn.

“Lindsey Vonn is the latest to suffer from ‘Trump Effect’. Should keep your mouth shut and race. Don’t insult us,’ said one Trump supporter.

“Karma is a mo fo. Glad to see you lose. You’re an anti-American,’ said another.

“Karma will always bite you… that’s what you get for trying to get political when you should have just focused on the Olympics.

‘Tisk tisk, but hey, now you don’t have to worry about not going to the White House! Only winners go to the White House!” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *