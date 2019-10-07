Lindsey Graham vows to have whistleblowers testify publicly if Democrats impeach Trump

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., vowed to expose the anonymous whistleblowers against President Trump if Democrats move forward with impeachment; at the same time, he warned against Trump having China pursue an investigation of Joe Biden.

A second unidentified whistleblower was confirmed Sunday morning, reportedly with firsthand information to support some of the allegations another whistleblower made in a complaint filed in August regarding a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Graham said that if Democrats follow through on their desire to impeach Trump, he will make sure that the whistleblowers will have to come forward and testify.

GIULIANI SAYS MEDIA TRIED TO COVER UP CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS LEVELED AGAINST ‘HONEY BOY’ BIDEN

“Here’s what’s going to happen: if the whistleblowers’ allegations are turned into an impeachment article it’s imperative that the whistleblower be interviewed in public, under oath, and cross-examined,” Graham told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” promising that “if that doesn’t happen in the House, I’ll make sure it happens in the Senate.”

Graham pointed to the need for Trump to be able to confront his accusers, saying, "There can be no valid impeachment process unless the president can confront the witnesses against him."