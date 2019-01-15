Lindsey Graham Urges More Border Wall Talks Before National Emergency Declaration

Sen. Lindsey Graham Says He Will Back A National Emergency Declaration After President Donald Trump Spends Three More Weeks Offering An Amnesty Deal In Exchange For Border Wall Funding.

“I am going to support him,” Lindsey Graham told Fox News Sunday. But first, Graham added, Trump must try to reach a border wall deal with Democrats:

Before he on the legislative option, and I think we are almost there, I would urge them to open up the government for a short period of time, like three weeks before he pulls the plug, see if we can get a deal. If we can’t at the end of three weeks, all bets are off, see if he can do it by himself through the emergency powers. That’s my recommendation.

Graham’s promised support for emergency powers would be valuable because the House and Senate can jointly override any emergency declaration by the president. Graham chairs the Senates judiciary committee.

During the three weeks, “the plan is to do a deal” instead of a national emergency, Graham said. He described the supposed deal as a wall funding in exchange for amnesty of the three million DACA illegal aliens plus a giveaway of citizenship to 400,000 people who allowed to live and work in the United States under a “Temporary Protected Status” permit. Graham said: – READ MORE