Lindsey Graham Threatens to Impeach Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday threatened to end Donald Trump’s presidency if U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is fired.

Deep-State Lindsey was on Deep-State CNN on Sunday talking to Deep-State Jake Tapper.

And talking like Deep Staters do. Talk tough but do very little.

A GOP senator threatening the end a GOP president’s term. We thought McCain was out of town.

This is an absolute disgrace.

Lindsey Graham reiterates this to Trump when asked by @jaketapper about the potential firing of Mueller. “If he tried to do that, that would be the beginning of the end of his presidency. We are a rule-of-laws nation. “ — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 18, 2018

South Carolina is not sending us their best people.

It appears Lindsey got his copy of the Democratic talking points early Sunday from Chuck Schumer and friends. His controversial statement sounds much like Democratic Senator Dick Durbin who appeared on the RINO network, FOX:

Durbin on Fox: If the president reaches out and stops this investigation, that is a constitutional crisis in this country. That’s been said by Democrats and Republicans alike..it would be incumbent on Congress on a bipartisan basis to use the tools at its disposal — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 18, 2018

