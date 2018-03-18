True Pundit

Politics Security

Lindsey Graham Threatens to Impeach Trump

Posted on by
Share:

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday threatened to end Donald Trump’s presidency if U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is fired.

Deep-State Lindsey was on Deep-State CNN on Sunday talking to Deep-State Jake Tapper.

And talking like Deep Staters do. Talk tough but do very little.

A GOP senator threatening the end a GOP president’s term. We thought McCain was out of town.

This is an absolute disgrace.

South Carolina is not sending us their best people.

It appears Lindsey got his copy of the Democratic talking points early Sunday from Chuck Schumer and friends. His controversial statement sounds much like Democratic Senator Dick Durbin who appeared on the RINO network, FOX:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: