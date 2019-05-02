Lindsey Graham Slaps Down Mazie Hirono After She Accuses Barr Of Lying To Congress

Sparks flew at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday when the chairman of the panel accused Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of slandering Attorney General William Barr.

“You slandered this man from top to bottom,” South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said to Hirono after the Democrat ended a minutes-long monologue in which she accused Barr of lying to Congress about the special counsel’s Russia report.

The fiery exchange began after Hirono asked Barr to comment on allegations that President Donald Trump threatened witnesses in the special counsel’s probe. After Barr asked Hirono for clarification, she interjected, saying: “Please, Mr. Attorney General, you know give us some credit for knowing what the hell is going on around here with you.”

That’s when Graham jumped in.

“Not really, to this line of questioning,” he said. “Listen, you’ve slandered this man.”

“I do not think that I’m slandering anyone,” Hirono said.

“You slandered this man from top to bottom, so if you want more of this, you’re not going to get it,” Graham replied.

Earlier in her remarks, Hirono called on Barr to resign from office for “trying to cover up for Donald Trump.”

She compared him to Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

