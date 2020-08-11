Lindsey Graham says declassified documents show FBI lied to Senate about Steele dossier: ‘Somebody needs to go to jail for this’

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Sunday that newly declassified FBI documents from 2018 show that the bureau lied to the Senate Intelligence Committee about Christopher Steele’s anti-Trump dossier.

“This document clearly shows that the FBI was continuing to mislead regarding the reliability of the Steele dossier,” Graham said during an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “The FBI did to the Senate Intelligence Committee what the Department of Justice and FBI had previously done to the FISA court: mischaracterize, mislead, and lie.”

“The characterizations regarding the dossier were completely out of touch with reality in terms of what the Russian subsource actually said to the FBI,” Graham told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo. “What does this mean? That Congress, as well as the FISA court, was lied to about the reliability of the Russian subsource. I will be asking FBI Director Wray to provide me all the details possible about how the briefing was arranged and who provided it.”

“Somebody needs to go to jail for this,” Graham declared. “This is a second lie. This is a second crime. They lied to the FISA court. They got rebuked, the FBI did, in 2019 by the FISA court, putting in doubt all FISA applications … a year before, they’re lying to the Senate Intel Committee. It’s just amazing the compounding of the lies.” – READ MORE

