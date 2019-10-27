Lindsey Graham, Righteously Indignant, Says President Trump Deserves ‘Due Process’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has joined in the new take-no prisoners’ GOP approach by telling House Dems and the media of the current impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, “If we were doing this, you’d be beating the s*** out of us” — and he spoke the curse word in full during a press conference on Thursday with reporters.

The senator, who showed that same aggressive indignation over Democratic tactics at the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings last summer, is sponsoring a Senate resolution condemning the secretive House inquiry.

Graham said his resolution has 41 GOP co-sponsors and that the number is “climbing.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is also a co-sponsor of the measure.

The resolution calls on the House to “provide President Trump, like every other American, with due process, to include the ability to confront his accusers, call witnesses on his behalf, and have a basic understanding of the accusations against him that would form any basis for impeachment,” Graham said during his press conference.

As to Dem motivations, Graham said plainly, “The attempt to open an inquiry into the impeachment of President Trump failed miserably, so they’ve created a new process, which I think is very dangerous for the country.”

He also said, “What’s going on is they run around the impeachment process creating a secret proceeding behind closed doors, that fundamentally is in my view, denies due process. And when you’re talking about removing the president of the United States, seems to me you’d want to have a process that is consistent with who we are as Americans. And consistent with what Bill Clinton was allowed to do, Richard Nixon was allowed to do — and the process in the House today, I think, is danger to the future of the presidency.” – READ MORE