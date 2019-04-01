Lindsey Graham Reveals AG Bill Barr ‘Pretty Upset’ Over Hillary Investigation And What He May Do About It

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) revealed during an interview on Sunday that Attorney General William Barr is “pretty upset” over the way the criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton was handled and that he hopes “there’s a special counsel appointed to look at DOJ corruption and political bias.”

Appearing on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Graham told Maria Bartiromo that there needs to be an investigation into the other side regarding the 2016 election, including the “Clinton campaign, the FISA warrant abuse the counterintelligence investigation.”

“Nobody in the Clinton e-mail investigation went to jail for lying about the process, because there was no process,” Graham said. “And I know Bill Barr pretty well, and he’s pretty upset about the way all this was handled. I don’t know if he’s going to have a special prosecutor to look at the probability of criminal misbehavior. I’m going to look at what happened from an oversight role, but I hope there’s a special counsel appointed to look at DOJ corruption and political bias, because Mueller did his job against Trump. Nobody’s really looked at the Clinton campaign, the FISA warrant abuse or the counterintelligence investigation, criminality yet — and somebody should.”

“I’m not so much worried about retrying her, but I want to make sure that the public understands that she got away with something they wouldn’t get away with. I think it’s important to understand that political bias probably drove the Clinton outcome, not the facts,” Graham continued. “I really don’t believe that Comey just took over the investigation from Lynch based on a tarmac meeting. I just want the American public to know that the standard used against Clinton is an outlier. It’s not the way business is done. And why did they choose that path? I think they had a political bias. They wanted Clinton to win, Trump to lose. And here’s the point. How could she win if the Department of Justice indicted her? I think that’s what drove the decision not to indict. They wanted her to win.” – READ MORE