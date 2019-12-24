Lindsey Graham Puts The Kibosh On Impeachment, Sets Sights On Two Objectives

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham over the weekend effectively dismissed any notion that Democrats were going to be successful in removing President Donald Trump from office with their partisan articles of impeachment and revealed at least two of his top priorities for the upcoming new year.

Graham made the remarks on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo, saying that he is going to be holding everyone at the FBI accountable for what he said was “criminal” activity in its surveillance of the Trump campaign in 2016.

“I don’t see how you can investigate the 2016 Trump-Russian allegations without looking at the dossier, Graham said. “Comey said last week he was sorry, it was sloppy. No, Comey, it wasn’t sloppy, it was criminal. I’m going to call every person who signed the warrant application; I’m going to find out why Brennan went to Harry Reid in September of 2016 to talk about the investigation.”

“I’m going to find out why it took two years for Mueller to realize there was no ‘there’ there,” Graham continued. “We’re going to look long and hard at FISA abuse; we’re going to pass laws to make sure this never happens again. Accountability will only be successful if somebody gets fired, and I’m looking at Christopher Wray to fire somebody at the FBI. And somebody needs to go to jail, and I’m looking at Durham to hold people criminally accountable for the laws they broke.” – READ MORE