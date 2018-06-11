Lindsey Graham presses Democrats on North Korea letter: Why didn’t you send an Iran deal letter to Obama? (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., demanded to know Sunday whether Senate Democrats would support use of military force against North Korea if the summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un, the rogue nation’s leader, fails to broker a denuclearization agreement for the Korean peninsula.

“I appreciate you telling the president what a good deal would look like, but the country needs you to back the president up to get a deal,” Graham said during an interview on ABC’s “This Week” in reference to a letter Senate Democrats sent Trump on Monday that listed their demands for the historic meeting.

“If diplomacy fails, will you support my efforts to authorize use of military force as a last resort to convince North Korea and China things are going to be different this time?” Graham continued.

After a group of Senate Dems made demands for a potential deal with North Korea, @LindseyGrahamSC says “I embrace this letter… here’s the question for my Democratic colleagues: If diplomacy fails, will you support my efforts to authorize use of military force as a last resort?” pic.twitter.com/Z0HohkSuVs — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 10, 2018

When asked what would prompt him to push for military action against North Korea, Graham said “we’ll know diplomatic failure when we see it.” Graham conceded he did not expect a deal to be signed on Tuesday when the two leaders are expected to meet.

“I wish they had sent such a letter to President Obama regarding the Iranian nuclear efforts, but I embrace this letter,” he quipped.

Senate Democrats told Trump on Monday they would not accept an arrangement to lift sanctions on the hermit kingdom unless the country completely and permanently eliminated its nuclear and missile testing program. – READ MORE

