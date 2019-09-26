Lindsey Graham on Impeachment-Frenzied Democrats: They’ve ‘Lost Their Minds’

In a wild and news-packed day yesterday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) cut through all the noise and said bluntly, “Democrats have lost their minds.”

The South Carolina senator was referring on Wednesday to congressional Democrats’ latest efforts to try to kick President Donald Trump out of the office he was duly elected to because of a phone call the president had with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, back in July of this year.

The White House has released the full transcript of the phone call — Trump wanted full transparency. He made the transcript available to Congress and to the American public.

“From my point of view, to impeach any president over a phone call like this would be insane,” Graham said on Wednesday.

“Joe Biden is a very good friend, but we can’t have a country where one side gets looked at and the other one does not,” Graham added.

“I can assure you that if any Republican family member was engaged in conduct like this, they would raise questions,” he later said. – READ MORE