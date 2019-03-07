Lindsey Graham on How He Changed His Opinion on Trump After the Campaign: ‘He’s Exceeded Every Expectation’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) wasn’t President Donald Trump’s biggest fan during the 2016 elections, but that has since changed to the point that Graham is one of Trump’s closest allies in the Senate.

During an interview on Fox News, Graham explained how Trump was able to get him aboard the train to become one of his biggest defenders.

“He beat me. He’s president of the United States. I want him to be successful. I wanted Obama to be successful. I wanted Bush to be successful. The people of South Carolina want me to work with the president when it makes sense. I like what he’s doing.

“He’s rebuilding the military. He cut our taxes. He destroyed the caliphate. He got out of the Iran nuclear deal. He’s got Rocket Man at the table. He’s deregulating the country. He put Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on the bench.”

“From my point of view, he’s exceeded every expectation I had,” Graham added.

"The only time you can be seen as a good Republican by the liberal side of the equation is when you attack a Republican," Graham said. "I had my shot at President Trump, and the American people chose him."