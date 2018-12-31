Lindsey Graham on Border Wall Funding: Trump ‘Is Not Going to Walk Away from This Fight’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), in a wide-ranging interview that included some salty language, laid out a plan to end the government shutdown with a compromise that includes tantalizing tidbits for both Democrats and Republicans.

“Basically, $5 billion for the wall, plus the Bridge Act, TPS [temporary protected status], and some legal changes to do away with some of these magnets to illegal immigration might save the day in the Senate,” the almost-certain incoming Judiciary chairman told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” on Sunday morning.

“President [Donald] Trump is not going to walk away from this fight,” said Graham. “Democrats have a chance here to work with me and others, including the president, to bring legal status to people who have very uncertain lives.”

“Nothing will get out of the Senate without wall border funding,” he added — and detailed the many occasions on which Democrats have voted for funding for the wall and other physical barriers to enhance border security in the past.

“The bottom line is [Democrats] want Trump to lose more than they want the country to win, I fear. At the end of the day, there is a deal to be had.”

“Everybody is changing their position here, and most Americans are pretty tired of it,” he added.- READ MORE