Lindsey Graham Offers Kind Words to Adam Schiff After Opening Arguments of Senate Impeachment Trial

There wasn’t any yelling, but rather kind words were offered between a Republican and Democratic senator following the conclusion of the first day of opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) ran into one another after the conclusion of the first day impeachment managers delivered their case against President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Rather than words of criticism, House Judiciary Chairman Graham offered kind words to Schiff — who is the lead Democratic impeachment manager.

“Good job,” @LindseyGrahamSC tells @RepAdamSchiff as the impeachment trial wraps for the day. “Very well spoken.” pic.twitter.com/NC9jC3367o — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 23, 2020

“Good job,” Graham said to Schiff, adding, “You’re very well-spoken.”

The two shook hands as well during their exchange. –READ MORE