Lindsey Graham: NYT published anonymous op-ed because the Russia probe is falling apart

Sen. Lindsey Graham accused the New York Times on Sunday of angling to start a “new narrative” to show President Trump is “unhinged” with its decision to publish an anonymous opinion piece discussing a secret “resistance” within the Trump administration.

During an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Graham, R-S.C., suggested that the prestigious news outlet is attempting to distract from a federal Russia investigation that is “falling apart.”

“Why this op-ed piece now?” Graham said, after listing off Trump’s accomplishments and asserting that the op-ed won’t negatively impact the GOP in the 2018 midterm elections.

“The New York Times is the choir director for the Left. They set the agenda for the left and main stream media,” he said. “They chose this piece to start a narrative that Trump is crazy I think because the Russia probe is falling apart. The idea that Trump colluded with Russia is falling apart before our eyes.”- READ MORE

President Trump on Friday said he knows “four or five” people who could be the “senior official” behind a bombshell New York Times op-ed that has sparked an internal hunt for the official who penned it.

The op-ed, published Wednesday, describes a secret inside plot to protect the country from President Trump’s “misguided impulses” and said there were “early whispers” of a possible Cabinet coup to boot Trump out of office via the 25th Amendment.

“This isn’t the work of the so-called deep state,” the author claimed. “It’s the work of the steady state.”

While the author acknowledged the “bright spots” in the administration’s agenda, including deregulation and “historic tax reform,” the piece said that those victories came despite Trump’s leadership style — described as “impetuous, adversarial, petty and ineffective.”

In an interview with North Dakota television station KVLY on Friday, Trump was asked if he had an idea as to who wrote the piece. He was in Fargo to campaign for GOP Senate candidate Kevin Cramer.

“I could think of four or five, mostly people that either I don’t like or don’t respect,” he said. While he didn’t name names, he predicted that the identity would soon become public and said people think it’s “disgusting” the piece was published. – READ MORE