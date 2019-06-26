Lindsey Graham: Mueller’s Agreement to Testify Could ‘Blow Up’ in Dems’ Faces

Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s agreement to testify before Congress, as many Democrats have urged, will “blow up in their face,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) charged on Tuesday night.

Graham said in an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity” that Mueller’s testimony won’t change from what was documented in his report on the Russia investigation.

“Bottom line is, after all of your looking and all the time you had and all the money you spent, did Trump collude with the Russians? No. Do you stand by your report? Yes,” Graham said, envisioning questions the special counsel likely will be asked.

Related: Mueller Changes Tune, Will Testify Before Congress Now

“It is ‘case closed’ for me. They can do anything they want to in the House, and I think it will blow up in their face.”Volume 0%Next UpSDrones-Clip.mp400:30

“It will blow up in their face. This will blow up in their face. The conclusions can’t change, there is no collusion, that’s what the whole thing was about to begin with,” he said. – READ MORE