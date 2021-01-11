Lindsey Graham is ‘more determined than ever’ to strip tech companies of legal protections after Twitter bans Trump

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said that he was “more determined than ever” to strip tech and social media companies of legal protections under Section 230 after the president was banned permanently from his Twitter account.

Twitter announced on Friday that they had banned President Donald Trump from his account over concerns that his tweets were inciting violence. Supporters of the president accused the popular social media platform of political bias.

Graham took to his Twitter account to decry the action and call for Section 230 to be rescinded. The law protects some tech companies from legal repercussions over speech posted to their platforms by third parties.

“Twitter may ban me for this but I willingly accept that fate: Your decision to permanently ban President Trump is a serious mistake. The Ayatollah can tweet, but Trump can’t. Says a lot about the people who run Twitter,” tweeted Graham.

“I’m more determined than ever to strip Section 230 protections from Big Tech (Twitter) that let them be immune from lawsuits.” continued Graham in a second tweet.- READ MORE

