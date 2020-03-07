Lindsey Graham Indicates Senate Republicans Will Keep Investigating the Bidens (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he thinks the question of alleged corruption surrounding Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden isn’t going away any time soon.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Graham was asked if Senate Republicans would continue investigating Joe Biden — who is locked in a close race for the Democratic presidential nomination — and his son’s position on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: “If you’re going to run for President and you were in charge of the Ukrainian anti-corruption campaign as VP and your son’s sitting on the most corrupt company in the country while you’re trying to clean up the country — yeah, that’ll come up.” pic.twitter.com/tTyBoxmmOG — The Hill (@thehill) March 4, 2020

Graham is one of the Republican senators who has been pushing for investigations into the Bidens over allegations of corruption. In the midst of the Senate’s impeachment trial, Graham decried the lack of scrutiny Biden received over his dealings with Ukraine, as IJR has previously reported. – READ MORE

