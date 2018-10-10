Lindsey Graham hits Dem senator: ‘The Hirono standard is horrific’ (VIDEO)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday lashed out at Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), saying she acted as though Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was “guilty until proven innocent” when sexual misconduct allegations came out against him during his confirmation process.

He said that the confirmation process devolved into “mob rule,” adding that the “Hirono standard is horrific.”

Graham pushed back on Hirono in an appearance on Fox News’s “Hannity.” – READ MORE

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said confirming Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh has made him “happy as a clam.”

Graham said, “I’m glad that those who try to overturn the rule of law and replace it with mob rule lost. I’ve never been more pissed in my life.”

He added, “This is character assassination, this is wanting power too much. To the extent that I came to the age of this good man and help defeat this debacle I am happy as a clam.” – READ MORE