Lindsey Graham: FBI says ‘We don’t know how to help you’ with Kavanaugh accusations

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said Tuesday that the FBI has told him their agents can’t help with the murky allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Democrats have sounded the call for an FBI investigation into Christine Blasey Ford’s claim that Mr. Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school, but Mr. Graham said he was informed that the account has too many holes.

“The FBI has told me, ‘We don’t know how to help you. We don’t know where to go, we don’t know what town to go, we don’t know what month to look at, we’re not even sure about the year,’” Mr. Grahamtold Fox’s Martha MacCallum.

“So this is just an excuse to destroy this man’s life,” he said.

A member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Mr. Graham pointed to the absence of corroborating witnesses and basic details, such as when and where the incident occurred.

As an extraordinary series of uncorroborated, lurid last-minute allegations threatens to derail his confirmation to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, the California professor accusing him of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago, are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The proceedings may be upended by late-breaking developments: In a statement released Wednesday evening, Judiciary Committee Republicans revealed that on Monday, they conducted their “first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his [sic] complaint.” They conducted a second interview the next day.

On Wednesday, Republicans said in the statement, they received a “more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” GOP investigators also spoke on the phone with another man making a similar claim.

Ford has previously said there is “zero chance” she would have confused Kavanaugh for anyone else.

In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: "Republicans are flailing," the aide said, according to NBC News. "They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules."