Lindsey Graham elected Senate Judiciary Committee chairman

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was elected Wednesday to serve as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.

The role was previously held by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who announced in Novemberthat he would be stepping down. Grassley became the Senate Finance Committee Chairman on Wednesday, according to a news release.

“I’m honored to be selected as chairman of the Judiciary Committee,” Graham said in a separate news release. “I will do my best to continue down the path charted by Senator Grassley of having a fair and vibrant committee process.”

He said that “the confirmation of conservative judges will be one of my top priorities as chairman.”

Graham said he looked forward to collaborating with fellow lawmakers, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., "to make this new Congress successful."