Lindsey Graham Doubles Down on Calls for Hunter Biden to Be Investigated

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday doubled down on his calls for former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, to be investigated by Congress, signaling he is not moved by his friend and former Senate colleague’s bitter allegations that the South Carolina lawmaker is being controlled by President Donald Trump.

I love Joe Biden as a person but we are not going to give a pass to what is obviously a conflict of interest. I believe Hunter Biden’s association on the Burisma board doesn’t pass the smell test. If a Republican was in the same position, they’d certainly be investigated! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 25, 2019

“I love Joe Biden as a person but we are not going to give a pass to what is obviously a conflict of interest,” Graham said in a Monday morning tweet.

“I believe Hunter Biden’s association on the Burisma board doesn’t pass the smell test.”

“If a Republican was in the same position, they’d certainly be investigated!”

The tweet appeared to be in response to comments made during a recent interview with CNN's Don Lemon.