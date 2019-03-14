Lindsey Graham: Don’t Make Mueller Report Public Without Setting Up Special Counsel to Probe Hillary’s Emails

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Thursday that he could not back a congressional effort to make special counsel Robert Mueller’s final report public unless lawmakers tasked an entirely new special counsel with probing the Department of Justice’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, among other things.

On Thursday morning, the House passed—without a single no vote—a nonbinding resolution to make the Mueller report public.

Hours later, Graham went to the floor aiming to file an amendment to the version the Senate would take up. It called for Attorney General William Barr to appoint a new special counsel to investigate “misconduct” in the Department of Justice over the email investigation and the FBI’s surveillance of Carter Page, a former aide to the Trump campaign.

“Any American out there who did what Secretary Clinton did, you’d be in jail now,” Graham declared. “The question I want to know is, does anybody other than me believe that?” READ MORE: