Lindsey Graham demands to know who in White House talked with whistleblower

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., threw cold water on the whistleblower complaint on Thursday but demanded to know who in the White House spoke with the whistleblower and why they didn’t file a complaint on their own.

“It is imperative we find out which White House official talked to the whistleblower and why. Why didn’t they lodge the complaint?” he asked on Twitter.

He seemed to refer to the White House officials the whistleblower complaint cited as being “deeply disturbed” by a call in which President Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

It is imperative we find out which White House official talked to the whistleblower and why. Why didn’t they lodge the complaint? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 26, 2019

The White House released a rough transcript of the call on Wednesday, revealing that it contained no evidence of a quid pro quo for foreign aid. The House Intelligence Committee continued pressing the issue on Thursday, as Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before the panel. – READ MORE