Lindsey Graham Declares Lara Trump ‘Biggest Winner’ Of Impeachment Trial As He Backs Her For Senate

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) spoke out over the weekend to declare Lara Trump to be the “biggest winner” of impeachment trial as he threw his support behind her for Senate in North Carolina. Republican Senate candidate Mark Walker of North Carolina, however, is already pushing back against Graham on this.

While appearing on Fox News on Sunday, Graham said that the decision of retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina to vote in favor of convicting former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial makes Lara a shoe-in to win the 2022 Republican nomination to succeed Burr.

“The biggest winner of this whole impeachment trial I think is Lara Trump,” Graham said. “My dear friend Richard Burr, who I like and I’ve been friends to a long time, just made Lara Trump almost the certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him if she runs, and I certainly would be behind her because I think she represents the future of the Republican Party.”

Walker, the only major Republican to officially jump into this race so far, fired back on Monday morning in an interview with Fox Business.

“In the words of I believe it was John Ashcroft, Lindsey is always confident but not always right,” he said. He went on to claim that he is not paying attention to other potentially candidates who may jump into this race, which is likely to be hotly contested. – READ MORE

