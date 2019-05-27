Lindsey Graham Asks Trump To Invade Venezuela: “Do Exactly What Reagan Did” In Grenada (VIDEO)

Likely frustrated over the fact that the crisis in Venezuela has by and large retreated from the headlines over the past weeks following the failed US-backed coup attempt against Maduro at the end of April, Sen. Lindsey Graham went on one of his characteristic jingoistic rants during a Fox News Sunday appearance.

The well-known hawk from South Carolina directly appealed to Trump to initiate a US invasion akin to the one executed by Ronald Reagan in Grenada back in 1983.

“Trump said rightly, Maduro’s not the legitimate leader of Venezuela. The entire region supports the Trump approach, that Guaidó is the legitimate leader,” Graham said.

"I would do exactly what Reagan did. I would give Cuba the ultimatum to get out of Venezuela. If they don't, I would let the Venezuelan military know, you've got to choose between democracy and Maduro."