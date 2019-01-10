 

Lindsey Graham Applauds Trump’s Border Address: ‘Everything He Said Was True’ and Dems Used to Care (VIDEO)

Senator Lindsey Graham stood up for President Donald Trump and border security during an interview with Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

“This is the most presidential I have seen President Trump,” said Graham. “It was compelling and everything he said was true.”

During the interview, Graham compared the security of U.S. government buildings with security at the border.

“It’s pretty hard to get in the Capitol, really hard to get in the White House,” Graham said. “All the president is saying is, ‘I would like to provide more security to the American people.’”

Graham also shared his frustrations with seeing little progress to the immigration problem after working on it so many years.- READ MORE

