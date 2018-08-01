Linda Tripp Regrets Not Blowing the Whistle on Bill Clinton’s Affair Sooner

One of the central figures in exposing a scandal that led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment is expounding on her role and the impact her involvement had on the nation.

As The Daily Caller reported, Linda Tripp addressed a forum gathered in D.C. for National Whistleblower Day.

The one-time White House staffer who secretly recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky in which the intern described sexual acts with Clinton said she only regrets that it took her as long as it did to take that step.

Fmr. White House staffer Linda Tripp will speak in DC today on National Whistleblower Appreciation Day. Her lawyer says it's time we treat her as a trailblazer in exposing workplace harassment. #OpinionNation: Has Linda Tripp gone from villain to hero in the age of #MeToo? pic.twitter.com/i4JMNupn5T — Carol Costello (@CarolHLN) July 30, 2018

“I told the truth,” she said during an event hosted by the National Whistleblower Center. “I do fault myself for not having the gumption or the courage to do it sooner.”

Tripp said she had been “quiet for many years” prior to deciding to gather and release the damning information, blaming fear and allegedly threatening environment within the administration for her failure to act earlier.

“I was afraid on many levels to speak up,” she said. “There was a quote, and I will give you the quote: ‘We will just have to destroy them.’ I first heard these startling words in the West Wing of the White House. They were chilling.”- READ MORE

Hecklers Disrupted Former President Bill Clinton’s Speech At The International Aids Conference In Amsterdam On Friday.

Bill Clinton pleaded with the world Friday not to abandon the campaign to rein in the HIV virus, which still kills nearly a million people every year and infects twice as many. The world must “hold the line” until a vaccine or cure is found, or face “calamitous” consequences, the former president told the 22nd International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam

“There can be no Brexit in the fight against AIDS,” said the founder of the Clinton HIV/AIDS Initiative, referring to Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.”Through a combination of complacency in some places and outright hostility to global multinational cooperative efforts in others, there is a serious risk that many people will say: ‘Let’s quit doing this’,” Clinton told delegates.

The world needs to understand that sex workers, LGBTIQ+ members, people living with HIV, drug users and all the key populations are HUMANS. We need global policies that protect them from discrimination.

Voices being raised during @BillClinton speech. #AIDS2018 pic.twitter.com/Hp0mhTkm8P — 🦊 (@khatchig_says) July 27, 2018

The former president’s speech was interrupted by protesters who heckled Clinton over plans to hold the conference in San Francisco in 2020. Clinton told the angry protesters: “You should also know for those of us who care about this issue in the United States, it is a sacred place. Many people died and all the first battles were fought, and they died some more. So I think when you get there, you’ll be glad they held the conference in San Francisco.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1