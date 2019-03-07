Linda Sarsour: Pelosi Doing ‘Dirty Work of Powerful White Men’ with Antisemitism Condemnation

Linda Sarsour, Co-leader Of The Embattled Women’s March, Attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) As House Democrats Draft A Resolution Condemning Antisemitism Following Blowback From Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-mn) Latest Anti-semitic Remarks.

Omar became the center of controversy after suggesting last week that lawmakers are pressured by pro-Israel groups to take a pledge of “allegiance to a foreign country.”

“I want to ask, ‘Why is it OK for me to talk about the influence of the , or fossil fuel industries or Big Pharma, and not talk about a powerful lobbying group that is influencing policy?’” the Minnesota Democrat asked during a forum at a bookstore with fellow freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Some of Omar’s allies are furious with the latest attempt by Democrats to punish the freshman congresswoman for her repeated antisemitism.

“Nancy is a typical white feminist upholding the patriarchy doing the dirty work of powerful white men,” Sarsour wrote in a blistering Facebook post. “God forbid the men are upset — no worries, Nancy to the rescue to stroke their egos.”

Late Tuesday evening, Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) announced the resolution condemning antisemitism was updated to include language condemning “Islamophobia.” The text was added following an outcry of support from Omar in the House. – READ MORE