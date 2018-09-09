Linda Sarsour Calls For People To Stop ‘Humanizing’ Jews, Report Says

Far-left Islamic activist Linda Sarsour made strong anti-Semitic remarks during a speech this month at the annual Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) convention in Houston, Texas — calling for the dehumanization of Israelis.

The Algemeiner reported that Sarsour shamed Muslims for not being more politically active and said that if Muslims are not promoting the Palestinian cause then they are part of the problem, saying, “You as an American Muslim are complicit in the occupation of Palestinians, in the murder of Palestinian protesters.”

"So when we start debating in the Muslim community about Palestine, it tells me a lot about you and about the type of faith that you have in your heart," Sarsour continued. "If you're on the side of the oppressor, or you're defending the oppressor, or you're actually trying to humanize the oppressor, then that's a problem sisters and brothers, and we got to be able to say: 'That is not the position of the Muslim American community.'"

The son of a “mentor” to liberal activist and Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour stands accused of running a camp in the New Mexico desert in which children were abused, neglected and radicalized, multiple news sources have reported.

Here are some tweets she’s made over the past few years in support of Imam Siraj Wahhaj, a man the New York Post identified as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing:

"Islam has made me love people." ~ Imam Siraj #RIS2016 — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) December 25, 2016

@GMUPatriot13 Imam Siraj is an amazing man. I have prayed at Masjid Taqwa a few times but it's far from where I live. — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) August 15, 2012

It wasn’t just a matter of giving some social media power-daps, either. Sarsour would also engage in public conversations with the imam who, according to the Center for Security Policy, she has described as a “mentor, motivator, and encourager”:

2017: A discussion with Linda Sarsour & Imam Siraj Wahhaj, moderated by Mehdi Hasan https://t.co/0Jk80QKHz5 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 8, 2018

