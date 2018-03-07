Linda Sarsour Arrested At The US Capitol

Authorities arrested Linda Sarsour at Speaker of the House Paul Ryan’s office Monday while demanding Ryan meet with her and others protesting current inaction on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA) program.

An outspoken Muslim activist, advocate of Sharia law and co-chair of the Women’s March, Sarsour — along with Zahra Billoo and Omar Suleiman, Dawud Walid, Talib Shareef, Nihad Awad and Mujahid Fletcher from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) — were arrested for civil disobedience according to MSN.com.

“We don’t want to live based on fear. We want to live according to the principles of freedom of speech, of religion,” said Fletcher, an immigrant from Columbia who doesn’t want to see DACA end.

Sarsour and her cohorts sought to speak with Ryan about President Donald Trump ending the renewal of the DACA program. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1