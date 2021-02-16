Lincoln Project’s fundraising page shut down as scandals mount

The Lincoln Project’s fundraising page has been shut down, following a wave of scandals which continue to engulf the organization.

The donation page on the Lincoln Project website has listed as inactive since Saturday after a number of its founders resigned amid reports of sexual misconduct and misappropriation of funds.

The anti-Trump PAC consisted of a group of Republican strategists working to unseat former President Donald Trump, after criticizing him in media appearances throughout his term.

But the group imploded last month when multiple young men went public with allegations of sexual harassment against co-founder John Weaver, which other members of the group reportedly ignored.

Last week, two former Lincoln Project interns also came forward with lurid text messages from Weaver, who has since resigned from the organization. – READ MORE

