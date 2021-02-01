Lincoln Project Denounces Co-Founder As Predator, Liar, And Abuser

“John Weaver led a secret life that was built on a foundation of deception at every level,” the Lincoln Project said in a Sunday statement. “He is a predator, a liar, and an abuser. We extend our deepest sympathies to those who were targeted by his deplorable and predatory behavior.”

Weaver apologized in early January for sending “inappropriate” messages to multiple men, according to Axios. He also announced that he is gay and said that he would not be returning to the Lincoln Project.

“While I am taking full responsibility for the inappropriate messages and conversations, I want to state clearly that the other smears being leveled at me … are categorically false and outrageous,” Weaver said.

Conservative writer Ryan Girdusky, a Lincoln Project critic, had alleged Jan. 9 that multiple young men had sent him screenshots of predatory messages from Weaver. He followed up this announcement with a story in The American Conservative describing Weaver’s alleged “predatory actions” and alleged grooming of young men.

Several weeks later, the New York Times reported Sunday that Weaver sent sexually provocative and unsolicited messages to young men for years. The publication talked to 21 young men who said that the messages suggested that Weaver could help them get jobs in politics.

One of these young men was 14 when Weaver messaged him, the publication reported.