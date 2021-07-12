Lincoln Project Co-Founder Says January 6 Riot ‘Likely To Kill A Lot More Americans’ Than 9/11

Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt claimed Capitol January 6th “profoundly more dangerous” 9/11 “likely to kill a lot more Americans.”



Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt inexplicably claimed the Capitol riot on January 6th was “profoundly more dangerous” than 9/11 and “likely to kill a lot more Americans.”

Schmidt made the comments during a virtual town hall to outline the group’s efforts to “defend democracy in 2022.”

“The 1/6 attack for the future of the country is a profoundly more dangerous event than the 9/11 attacks,” he claimed.

Schmidt went so far as to say the number of deaths that will stem from the protest will surpass the total from 9/11 and the wars that resulted from that terrorist attack.

“And in the end, the 1/6 attacks are likely to kill a lot more Americans than were killed in the 9/11 attacks which will include the casualties of the wars that lasted twenty years following it,” he claimed without evidence.

Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt: Capitol riot worse than 9/11 attacks, ‘likely to kill a lot more Americans’#Unhinged https://t.co/vBZRhcKgXE pic.twitter.com/iT92FSNVQb — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) July 8, 2021

Schmidt, whose organization is composed of an island of misfit toys, rejects from a bygone establishment Republican Party so far adrift that they’re indiscernible from the far-left, may have jumped the shark on the January 6 to 9/11 comparisons. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --