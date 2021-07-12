Lincoln Project Co-Founder Says January 6 Riot ‘Likely To Kill A Lot More Americans’ Than 9/11

Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt inexplicably claimed the Capitol riot on January 6th was “profoundly more dangerous” than 9/11 and “likely to kill a lot more Americans.”

Schmidt made the comments during a virtual town hall to outline the group’s efforts to “defend democracy in 2022.”

“The 1/6 attack for the future of the country is a profoundly more dangerous event than the 9/11 attacks,” he claimed.

Schmidt went so far as to say the number of deaths that will stem from the protest will surpass the total from 9/11 and the wars that resulted from that terrorist attack.

“And in the end, the 1/6 attacks are likely to kill a lot more Americans than were killed in the 9/11 attacks which will include the casualties of the wars that lasted twenty years following it,” he claimed without evidence.

Schmidt, whose organization is composed of an island of misfit toys, rejects from a bygone establishment Republican Party so far adrift that they’re indiscernible from the far-left, may have jumped the shark on the January 6 to 9/11 comparisons. – READ MORE

