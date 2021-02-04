Lin Wood Reportedly Under Investigation For Voting Illegally In Georgia

Lin Wood, one of the attorneys who filed dozens of lawsuits alleging massive voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, is reportedly under investigation for potentially voting illegally in November.

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office opened the investigation into whether Wood voted illegally in Georgia by casting his ballot without being a resident of the state, according to local outlet WSB-TV, which first reported the story. Wood was one of the lawyers on former President Donald Trump’s team, and baselessly claimed that millions of people voted illegally and that voting machines switched votes from Trump to Biden.

Wood confirmed to WSB-TV that he had been a South Carolina resident since last April, the outlet reported. His email to WSB-TV is what initially sparked the investigation as to whether he was legally able to vote last November.

Georgia state law states that “If a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person’s residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person’s residence in the state.”

In a statement to WSB-TV, Wood said that he has lived in Georgia since 1955, and that he only changed his residency to South Carolina Monday.

“This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of Brad Raffensperger,” he said, adding that he did not vote in January’s runoffs because he did not believe they were legitimate.

All 50 states certified their election results weeks ahead of Biden’s inauguration, and no evidence of the alleged widespread fraud has been presented.

The Georgia secretary of state’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.