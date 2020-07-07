Lin-Manuel Miranda Speaks Out Amid ‘Cancel Hamilton’ Uproar: ‘All the Criticisms Are Valid,’ ‘It’s All Fair Game’

Lin-Manuel Miranda has shifted into damage control mode following mounting social media pressure to “cancel” his musical Hamilton, saying that “all criticisms are valid” and that “it’s all fair game.”

The Tony Award-winning star locked his Twitter account this week after demands to cancel his hit Broadway musical gained steam among Black Lives Matter supporters, who are arguing that the show celebrates the country’s founding fathers, some of whom were slave owners.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has since unlocked his Twitter account, now appears to be trying to appease the cancel mob, saying that all of their criticisms are valid and fair.

“All the criticisms are valid. The sheer tonnage of complexities & failings of these people I couldn’t get. Or wrestled with but cut. I took 6 years and fit as much as I could in a 2.5 hour musical. Did my best. It’s all fair game,” he tweeted on Monday. – READ MORE

