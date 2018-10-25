Limbaugh: Were Bomb Threats A ‘False Flag’ Operation?

Were the intercepted bombs mailed to various high profile Democrats actually sent in some sort of “false flag” operation to help Democrats at the ballot box come November?, asked conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday.

Limbaugh openly questioned why any right-winger would be behind such an operation when Republicans have been dominating politically and such acts would only work to hurt the party. Implying some sort of left-wing operation, Rush asked if “these bombs were intended to be discovered in screening” and not actually meant to cause harm to the individuals addressed on the packages.

“It doesn’t make any sense for a Republican or conservative to do this,” suggested the talk show host. “If they really care about winning these elections, this makes no sense to do. This is gonna be instant fodder for the Democrats and the media to blame it on Trump and his supporters. …. It doesn’t make any sense for … a Republican or conservative, to do this, if they care about the elections. None whatsoever.”

“Would it make a lot of sense for a Democrat operative or Democrat-inculcated lunatic to do it? Because things are not working out the way they thought,” he said, adding, “Things that are supposed to cement it, like the Kavanaugh trick backfires, and these mobs are backfiring. They are not achieving their objectives.” – READ MORE