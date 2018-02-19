Limbaugh suggests armed security is only answer to mass shootings at schools

Conservative talk radio star Rush Limbaugh on Sunday returned to the argument that allowing concealed weapons in classrooms — not demonstrations or blaming the NRA — is the way to stop school shootings, speaking three days after 17 people were killed in a Florida high school.

“The solution is we need concealed carry in schools,” Limbaugh told “Fox News Sunday.” “We need a mechanism to be defensive. It’s better to have mechanisms in schools to stop it when it breaks out.”

This is not the first time the idea of having security guards or perhaps teachers carry guns has been raised, with Limbaugh and others arguing that a shooter could be stopped more quickly, compared to having to wait for armed police officers and tactical units to arrive.

“We have armed security at every public entity except schools,” Limbaugh said.

He spoke minutes after five students who survived last week’s shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school said they are organizing a nationwide demonstration on March 24 to draw attention to the issue, which includes calls for tougher gun-purchase laws. – READ MORE

