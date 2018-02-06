Limbaugh rips ‘idiot’ Jimmy Kimmel, notion that liberalism is linked with higher intellect

Conservative radio host: ‘Can you see me being hired to do the CBS Evening News?’

Radio host Rush Limbaugh took aim at ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel on Monday after the latter framed left-wing politics as a sign of intelligence.

The star of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” made waves in political circles over the weekend by telling a Los Angeles crowd that late-night television “requires a measure of intelligence” that attracts liberal men like Jon Stewart and David Letterman.

Mr. Limbaugh, whose show boasts roughly 25 million cumulative listeners each week, mocked Mr. Kimmel as an “idiot” who “doesn’t know what he doesn’t know.”

“Kimmel is a funny guy, but he’s an idiot,” Mr. Limbaughsaid. “He really is an ignoramus. He doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. He’s one of these guys that doesn’t know what he doesn’t know and thinks he knows everything because he’s got a pipeline to ‘Chuck You’ Schumer’s office when it comes to health care.” – READ MORE

Jimmy Kimmel thinks conservatives are too dumb to be talk show hosts.

“It just so happens that almost every talk show host is a liberal and that’s because it requires a level of intelligence,” the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” said at an event Saturday night.

Really? Because Kimmel's a host and is stupid enough to think political party is a proxy for intelligence. Tribalism makes people dumb. https://t.co/Am6xrch0l1 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) February 4, 2018

Careers that ooze intelligence:

3. Rocket scientist

2. Neurosurgeon

1. Late night host who says funny things writers write for himhttps://t.co/odZY4ZZEj2 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 4, 2018

Kimmel made the comment at a live event for liberal podcast “Pod Save America.” Conservatives on Twitter immediately slammed Kimmel for the comments. – READ MORE

Funnyman Jimmy Kimmel may be the king of late night laughs but the talk show host’s recent car crash was no laughing matter.

On Thursday, Kimmel crashed his BMW into another car near the Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. The talk show host reportedly made a wrong left turn onto the Sunset Strip despite the “right turn only” sign.

In doing so, Kimmel jammed the front of his car into the side of an Audi that was passing by. Airbags in both the cars were released, but according to TMZ, no one was injured in the accident. – READ MORE