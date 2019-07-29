Limbaugh Praises Trump’s Baltimore Tweets: ‘About Time Somebody Pushed Back’ (VIDEO)

Monday on “Fox & Friends,” conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh sounded off on President Donald Trump’s remarks about Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD).

Trump’s criticisms of the two received backlash from Democrats and the media as being racially charged, but Limbaugh defended the president for speaking the “absolute truth” about a city ruined under Democrat control.

The host questioned why Democrats can be critical of Trump, but he cannot push back against something controlled by Democrats.