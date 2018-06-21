LIMBAUGH: If the Media Keeps This Up, They’re Going to Get Somebody Killed

RUSH: Okay, folks, I’m just gonna say it here. If the media keeps this up — if they keep up generating this hysteria — somebody’s gonna get killed. I think we’re pretty close to somebody getting killed already, and I’m not being hyperbolic, and I’m not trying to call attention to myself. I’m genuinely worried about the out-of-control aspect of this. The news media’s fanning the flames. The news media is leading the way on this. It’s again an oxymoron. News media? There is no media, and none of this is news.

It’s a manufactured crisis — that is one of many — after Donald Trump committed an unpardonable sin — and that was winning the presidential election. This today is not about kids and the way they’re being treated anywhere. This is about Donald Trump winning and these people not being able to do anything about it. Look at everything they’ve thrown at Trump. They’ve had full-blown intelligence community FBI, CIA, DOJ, special counsel investigations all happening simultaneously designed to drive Donald Trump from office in six months.

Failed.

Every one of them has failed.

Donald Trump’s popularity is increasing. His approval numbers are increasing. Overall satisfaction in the country is rising. In fact, if you dig deep into this latest Gallup survey, you find that all across the board in this country people are looking up, and they’re optimistic. It’s rooted to economics. The only group of people fit to be tied are Democrats, and it is just… It’s eating them alive. These people are people who think they run this country.

These are people who think they shape public opinion, and they are being confronted every day with their irrelevance. They’re being confronted every day with their failure. This all began with personal hatred of Donald Trump back in 2015, and it has just ratcheted up with the passing of every week, and it’s reached the boiling point now. You know, Twitter is basically the cesspool of this country. Twitter is where the human debris of…

Now there are exceptions, of course. But Twitter is where the hopeless, the powerless, the invisible — and of course those people hate that they’re powerless and they hate that they don’t have any influence, and they hate that they’re invisible. So hate is governing, fueling everything that is occurring in what we call the news media today. Virtually every news story today has a component driving it, which is hate.

And it is hate for victors, hate for the successful, hate for Donald Trump. They don’t have any outlet for it! You know, assuaging their anger on Twitter is not making ’em happy. It’s not solving anything. I think largely the left is incapable of contentment or happiness anyway no matter what’s going on. But they are staring smack-dab in a mirror, and what they’re seeing is failure and ineffectiveness. It’s driving ’em batty.

The Drive-By Media is especially unhinged. This is the longest it’s taken to get rid of a political opponent that they can ever recall. It didn’t take ’em this long to get rid of Nixon, unless you figure they worked on it for Nixon’s entire political career. They figure they got George W. Bush. Even though they didn’t drive him out of office, they ruined him, and they ruined his administration by the midpoint of his second term. – READ MORE

