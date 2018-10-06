Limbaugh Hilariously Trolls Comey Over FBI’s Kavanaugh Report

In an op-ed for The New York Times on Sunday, Comey made painfully clear what he believes about Kavanaugh, despite no corroborating evidence for any of the claims against him. Here’s a taste of Comey’s op-ed, in which he expresses confidence that the FBI can find Kavanaugh guilty if they just “dig deeper”

So, Limbaugh wants to know: When is Comey going to come out and congratulate the FBI on a job well done?

“Ari Fleischer with a good point. Do you notice what the director of the FBI did not do today? Christopher Wray did not call a press conference to praise himself and the bureau on the latest Kavanaugh report,” said Limbaugh, in reference to Comey’s habit of doing just that.

“Has anybody heard from Comey, by the way, yet praising the FBI for their work? That still hasn’t happened? We haven’t heard from Comey yet?” said Limbaugh.

"Well, whenever the FBI does something great… I mean, he comes out and he always praises them on that Trump-Russia stuff," he continued. "You would think… He loves the FBI. He doesn't want the FBI to ever get creamed, and the Democrats are sliming the FBI like you can't believe. Where's Comey with his statement defending them? That's all I'm asking. Sensible question, if you ask me."

Former FBI Director James Comey in a New York Times op-ed wrote that the FBI should be skeptical about comments Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh made regrading his high school yearbook, insisting they are a sign the bureau must “dig deeper.”

Comey said Kavanaugh was lying about phrases in his high school yearbook during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday.

“[FBI agents] know that little lies point to bigger lies,” Comey wrote. “They know that obvious lies by the nominee about the meaning of words in a yearbook are a flashing signal to dig deeper.”

The Supreme Court pick responded aggressively when Democratic senators pushed him on references to "boofing," "Devil's Triangle" and drinking in his high school yearbook.